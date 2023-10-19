Ex-Nurse Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Assaulting Female Inmates

A former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse has been handed a 30-year federal prison sentence following his conviction for sexually assaulting nine inmates at the state’s sole women’s prison, according to a press release.

Tony Daniel Klein, 39, from Clackamas County, Oregon, carried out the assaults at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, where he was employed from 2010 until January 2018, according to a Tuesday press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Klein engaged in “nonconsensual sexual conduct with many female inmates entrusted to his care.” Using his position, Klein orchestrated scenarios where he was left alone with victims, resorting to secluded areas like medical rooms and janitor’s closets for the assaults, according to the press release.

“Klein made it clear to his victims that he was in a position of power over them, and they would not be believed if they tried reporting his abuse. Fearing punishment if they fought back against or reported his conduct, most of Klein’s victims submitted to his unwanted advances or endured his assaults” the press release reads. (RELATED: ‘Rape Club’: Inmates Sue Federal Government For Allegedly Failing To Stop Sexual Abuse At Women’s Prison)

Following a trial, Klein has been sentenced to 360 months in federal prison, which will be followed with a subsequent five years of supervised release, the release added.

“Today’s sentence sends a clear message that using a position of authority to prey on individuals in custody will never be tolerated by the Department of Justice,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Natalie Wight said in the press release.