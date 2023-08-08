‘Absolute Worst Kind’: NYC Doctor Charged With Drugging Women, Raping Them On Camera

A New York City doctor has been arraigned on a 50-count indictment charging him with sexually abusing three patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other women in his Queens home, according to a Monday press release from the local district attorney’s office.

“The recovered evidence compiled paints the picture of a sexual predator of the absolute worst kind, a serial rapist, someone willing to not only violate his sacred professional oath and patients’ trust, but every standard of human decency, as well,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, per the press release. “We will present the facts to a jury and achieve justice for the victims of the horrific assaults captured on video.”

Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, was previously charged in December for allegedly raping a woman.

In addition to the 7 victims identified, videos seized from the doctor depict more than 6 other women being sexually assaulted, 1 at a Queens hospital. If you think you may have been victimized, contact (718) 286-6505, or SpecialVictims@queensda.org. https://t.co/ljksvhesvZ pic.twitter.com/kKF5YatEdR — Queens DA Katz (@QueensDAKatz) August 7, 2023

The latest indictment presents disturbing new evidence, including allegations of drugging and filming the assaults that allegedly took place in his apartment, according to the press release. Videos recovered from Cheng’s possession show unconscious hospital patients suffering sexual abuse, with additional footage indicating over six other women being sexually assaulted, the release notes. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man After Finding Wife In ‘Torture Room’ With Broken Legs And Shaved Head)

Cheng faces 10 counts of predatory sexual assault, three counts of rape in the first degree, seven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of assault in the second degree, three counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, 11 counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The initial charges against Cheng came about after “Apartment Victim 1” found videos in Cheng’s apartment showing herself and others being assaulted by the doctor and provided those videos to law enforcement, per the press release. The investigation led to the seizure of numerous digital media storage devices, containing videos of unconscious female hospital patients and Cheng’s female acquaintances. Authorities also confiscated various drugs, including fentanyl, ketamine, cocaine, LSD, MDMA, and drugs used for sedation in healthcare settings.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify other potential victims from the videos. Cheng’s medical practice has been suspended, and he remains in custody without bail, according to the press release.

If convicted, Cheng faces the possibility of serving multiple 25–to-life sentences.