US Warship Shoots Down Missiles Fired By Militant Group Biden Removed From Terror Watchlist

A U.S. warship shot down multiple missiles fired by Houthi militants in Yemen, a group the Biden administration removed from the terror list, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The crew of USS Kearney shot down three land attack cruise missiles and several drones in the northern Red Sea that were potentially aimed at Israel by Houthi militants in Yemen, a group the Biden administration took off the terrorism list in 2021, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder said during a press conference Thursday. Tensions in the Middle East have been rising since Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, killing, kidnapping and raping hundreds of civilians. (RELATED: Israel Announces Evacuation Of Residents Living Near Lebanon)

“The crew of the guided missile destroyer USS Kearney, operating in the northern Red Sea earlier today shot down three land attack cruise missiles, and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen,” Ryder said.

“This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East, and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region,” Ryder said.

The Houthis were previously designated as terrorists by the Trump administration in 2021, according to The Washington Post.

There were no reported casualties among U.S. forces and civilians, Ryder said.

“We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel,” Ryder said.

“This attack may be ongoing so if we have more information to share we will,” Ryder said.

Two U.S. military sites in Syria hosting American troops were attacked by drones Thursday. The U.S. military also thwarted a drone attack in Iraq from Iran-backed militias Wednesday.

