‘Fire Of Hell’: US Forces Thwarted Drone Attack In Iraq Amid Threats From Iran-Backed Militias

The U.S. military fended off two drones that attempted to attack U.S. troops stationed in Iraq early Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing U.S. officials.

American troops in the region are on high alert monitoring activities by Iran-backed proxy forces amid threats of escalated violence stemming from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which is also supported by Iran, Reuters reported. The two U.S. officials declined to attribute the drone attack on U.S. troops, the first such instance in more than a year, to a specific group.

U.S. troops intercepted the drones before they could strike, the two U.S. officials told Reuters. (RELATED: Arab Leaders Cancel On Biden After Devastating Hospital Bombing)

Kata’ib Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militia, threatened to attack U.S. military bases with missiles, special forces and drones if the U.S. intervened militarily in support of Israel, Reuters reported. U.S. officials say the group has targeted U.S. troops in the past, but Kata’ib Hezbollah denied those claims.

“These evil people must leave the country, otherwise they will taste the fire of hell in this world before the afterlife,” the group said in a statement Tuesday, according to Reuters. The group accused the U.S. of “killing innocent people” through its suppport for Israel and called for U.S. troops to leave Iraq.

Kata’ib Hezbollah members also fanned flames of dissidence likely to encourage demonstrations at the U.S. embassies in Lebanon and Jordan, according to Philip Smyth, a researcher who focuses on Iranian proxies. Smyth said he suspected Iran was behind the demonstrations.

The Pentagon has surged munitions and weapons to Israel and placed troops on alert to deploy in or near the warring ally, but the Pentagon has said no troops are slated to be in a combat role.

Biden administration officials have reportedly discussed the possibility of contributing forces to defend Israel if Lebanese Hezbollah launches full-on attacks on Israel. Israel and the powerful Iran-backed organization have traded strikes since Israel declared war on Hamas.

U.S. forces intercepted the kamikaze drones — weapons that detonate upon impact with the target — Wednesday above Iraq’s al Asad air base, which hosts coalition forces including U.S. troops, the officials told Reuters.

Leaders of other Iraqi groups also blamed Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital that allegedly killed hundreds, although so far evidence suggests the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. President Joe Biden said Wednesday after landing in Israel that he suspected Hamas was responsible for the bombing. The Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. are investigating, according to CNN.

Lebanese Hezbollah called for a day of “unprecedented anger” following the hospital explosion.

U.S. Central Command and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

