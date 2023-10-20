Here Are The 25 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan For Speaker In Third Ballot Vote

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan failed to receive enough votes Friday to become the next Speaker of the House during the third round of voting.

After the third round of votes, Jordan was shy of the necessary 214 to win the Speakership. The final quorum call put the House attendance at 427, meaning 214 remains the majority threshold unless members voted “present” during the roll call vote for Speaker.

The Daily Caller first reported that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy would give Jordan’s nomination speech on the House floor before the vote. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy To Give Nominating Speech For Jim Jordan Before Third Speaker Vote)

Here Are The 25 Republicans Who Voted Against Jordan For Speaker:

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, who placed his vote for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan voted for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck voted for Emmer.

Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted for Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry

New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito voted for former Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Texas Rep. Jake Ellzey voted for California Rep. Mike Garcia.

Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson voted for Scalise.

Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick voted for McHenry

New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino voted for Zeldin.

Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez voted for McCarthy.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales voted for Scalise.

Texas Rep. Kay Granger voted for Scalise.

New Jersey Rep. Thomas Kean voted for McCarthy.

Michigan Rep. John James voted for Donalds.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly voted for Scalise.

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans voted for McHenry.

New York Rep. Nick LaLota voted for Zeldin.

New York Rep. Mike Lawler voted for McHenry.

Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks voted for McHenry.

New York Rep. Marcus Molinaro voted for Zeldin.

Florida Rep. John Rutherford voted for Scalise.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson voted for Scalise.

Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber voted for Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman.

Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack voted for Scalise.

Jordan lost the first ballot for speaker Tuesday, with 20 Republicans voting against him. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Fails To Receive Enough Votes For Speaker Of The House In First Round Of Votes)

He lost the second ballot for speaker Wednesday, with 22 Republicans voting against him. (RELATED: Here Are The 22 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan For Speaker In Second Ballot Vote)

Conservative donors told the Daily Caller on Monday night they are pledging to withhold funding from Republican House members who refuse to support Jordan for speaker. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Voting Against Jordan Are Doing It To ‘Spite Matt Gaetz,’ Members Say)

Jordan also said during his Friday speech that House Republicans would stay throughout the weekend to elect their next Speaker.