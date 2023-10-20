‘Delusional’: Gutfeld, Pavlich Rip ‘The Five’ Panelist For Defending Biden’s Israel Speech

“The Five” panelists Katie Pavlich and Greg Gutfeld tore into fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov after she cited the murder of a six-year-old while defending President Joe Biden’s speech.

Biden spoke from the Oval Office Thursday night, announcing a request for $100 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. (RELATED: State Dept Spox Demands Israel Allow Humanitarian Aid For Gaza, But Admits Hamas Could Steal It)

WATCH:



“I think that it is really important that he and I know it was a major kind of sticking point that we will cover in the next block as well, that President Biden not only called out anti-Semitism, but talked about Islamophobia and Greg says we need to live in the present and I agree with you,” Tarlov said. “I said it multiple times a day, we got to start every conversation with this is what Hamas did to Israel. But after 9/11, not only do we make tremendous military mistakes, we made tremendous mistakes at home.”

“We put cops in mosques and surveilled these people. We did racial profiling up the wazoo, and treated the moderate Muslim population in this country as if they were all about to be arrested for a crime that they did not commit,” Tarlov continued. “And I don’t want to repeat that, and there is a six-year-old dead Palestinian-American boy who was murdered because of Islamophobia in this country.”

Gutfeld took issue with Tarlov’s comments, pointing out that “left crazy” was in multiple institutions.

“Your crazy is based in structures of academia, medical establishments now, entertainment media. This one-off nut, who should get the death penalty for killing a Muslim child, is a crazy person,” Gutfeld said. “But he’s not on the Columbia faculty. He’s not a politician, part of ‘The Squad,’ he’s just a crazy nut bag who should be killed.”

Pavlich also jumped in, ripping Biden for pushing for a “two-state” solution to the Middle East crisis in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that left over 1,400 people dead.

“With respect to the two-sides thing we are now seeing, I don’t see thousands of people in the streets chanting ‘kill all the Muslims,’” Pavlich said. “I do see them changing ‘kill all the Jews and death to America.’”

Pavlich also called out Biden for pushing for a peace deal.

“I want to say one thing that caught my attention during Biden’s speech, which was ridiculous and infuriating and a time that we are in, when he brought up the two-state solution. The delusional ivory tower idea about the two-state solution,” Pavlich said. “With who? With Hamas in Gaza? With the Palestinian Authority, who released a call to the imams in the West Bank today to talk about killing Jews in their sermons? Or should it be Islamic Jihad?”

“It should be dead in the water because Israel clearly cannot be neighbors with any of these people who are in the streets celebrating what happened on October 7th,” Pavlich added.

