Car Fire Video Goes Viral, But The Truth Behind It Is Terrifying

A viral video shared online Thursday showed a car burning in the middle of a roadway, and it looked absolutely horrifying.

The video was shared on Twitter by Lauren Southern, who found it via the Terminal CWO Instagram account. “Continuing on with our discussion on 5th Gen Warfare, this video was made with Unreal Engine 5. Whereas the future looks great for video games, believing what you see with your own eyes ain’t lookin’ so good,” Terminal CWO wrote in the caption.

It’s pretty horrifying to realize just how great these computer-generated images and videos are these days. And the use of this type of technology to manipulate the public won’t be hard. It is insanely easy to convince people something fake is real, particularly when that thing scares them.

This video was generated in Unreal Engine. It’s crucial to understand what 5th generation warfare looks like. Social engineering and misinformation is the name of the game. pic.twitter.com/87cjfqAvS2 — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) October 19, 2023

For example, a fake news story from a terrorist organization went viral on Thursday. The organization claimed Israel bombed a hospital, killing 500 people. The whole thing was an outright lie. But that didn’t stop U.S. politicians screaming about the story being true, and how those responsible were monsters. (RELATED: Putin’s Pro-War Propaganda Fest Looked A Lot Like WWE’s Wrestlemania)

It’s just that easy to manipulate stupid people these days. We were manipulated into being locked into our homes for two years without any videos or evidence of a threat. Can you imagine how easy it’ll be to manipulate you with the use of video and photos like this?