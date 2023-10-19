‘Shamelessly Repeated’: Dem Congressman Slams Rashida Tlaib Over Spreading ‘Hamas Disinformation’

Democratic Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider blasted Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Thursday over spreading “disinformation” surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Schneider expressed frustration on Twitter that Tlaib refused to walk back the debunked claim that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza and killed 500 Palestinians in the process.

“Rep. Tlaib first recklessly parroted, and now defiantly refuses to retract, Hamas disinformation about the tragic explosion at Al-Alhi Baptist Hospital,” Schneider tweeted. (RELATED: ‘I Do Not Pass Judgement’: Rep. Jim Clyburn Ducks Question About Omar And Tlaib’s Anti-Israel Posts)

Schneider also scorched Tlaib for sharing false information even after American agencies sent clarification. “She instead shamelessly repeated the lie yesterday at an anti-Israel rally—even though President Biden, U.S. intel and other independent sources clearly said it wasn’t true,” he added.

Rep. Tlaib first recklessly parroted, and now defiantly refuses to retract, Hamas disinformation about the tragic explosion at Al-Alhi Baptist Hospital. 🧵1/4 — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) October 19, 2023

He said that Tlaib’s failure to retract her inaccurate claims only helps the terror organization Hamas. He also argued that her unwillingness to own up to her mistake negatively affects Americans domestically and abroad.

“We waited for her to acknowlege [sic] the facts and take back her statements. @RepRashida’s blatantly false disinformation undermines our President and U.S. policy, and supports Hamas’s terror,” he wrote.

“Her sharing Hamas’s lie is endangering our servicemen and women, our diplomats, and other Americans at home and around the world,” he said.

On Oct. 17, news reports circulated claiming that an Israeli rocket hit a Gaza hospital, killing around 500 Palestinians. The story, which later turned out to be inaccurate, sparked a wave of condemnation against the Israeli Defense Forces.

“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter.

Tlaib repeated the claim that Israel bombed the hospital during an Oct. 18 protest at the U.S. Capitol, in which participants demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.