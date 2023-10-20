Hamas Releases Two American Hostages: REPORT

Hamas has released two American hostages, according to media reports and the terrorist organization’s press arm.

Hamas said it released a mother and her daughter, both American citizens, for humanitarian reasons and to spite the Biden administration’s claims about Hamas’ atrocities, Hamas said in an English-language statement. Israel confirmed the release of the hostages, Israeli outlet Haaretz reported.

No further information about the hostages was immediately available. (RELATED: ‘The US Conducts Prisoner Swaps’: Hamas Official Cites Biden’s Iran Deal As Rationale For Taking Hostages)

“In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless,” Hamas said in the statement.

Fox News also said it independently confirmed their release. The Gaza-based terrorist organization took up to 200 Israelis and foreign nationals hostage during their Oct. 7 surprise attack, where armed militants also murdered 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, and paraded their bodies around the streets.

The Biden administration has not said how many of the hostages are U.S. citizens but said in its most recent estimate that at least 15 were unaccounted for, Reuters reported on Oct. 14. Hamas had previously threatened to kill the hostages if Israel did not stop pummeling the Gaza Strip with airstrikes in an attempt to destroy Hamas.

“As I told the families of Americans being held captive by Hamas, we’re pursuing every avenue to bring their loved ones home. As president, there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage,” President Joe Biden said in a rare Oval Office address Thursday night.

He said Hamas had “unleashed pure unadulterated evil in the world” and accused the terrorist organization of seeking to wipe out a neighboring democracy.

Outside the Tel Aviv museum, a Shabbat table is set for 203 hostages kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza. Please watch the full length of the video, and try to imagine the whole world behind each one of those empty seats. pic.twitter.com/8CzS0p3WKe — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 20, 2023

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

