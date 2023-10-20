‘Ignore This Crazy Lady’: ‘Squad’ Dem Laughs Off Reporter’s Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Questions

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called a Fox News reporter a “crazy lady” as she did not answer questions about calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Fox News Washington correspondent Hillary Vaughn was asking Omar about calls by her for Israel to halt its military operations against Hamas after the radical Islamic terrorist group carried out a terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel that killed over 1,400 people. Omar joined Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts during a Friday press conference, where they demanded a ceasefire. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Congressional Staffers Anonymously Sign Letter Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire)

WATCH:



“Are you okay with Hamas terrorists continuing to exist?” Vaughn asked Omar on Capitol Hill. “Do you think Israel should just lay down their arms and not try to get their hostages out of Gaza? How can Israel have a ceasefire with terrorists whose entire mission is to wipe out their existence?”

“Ignore this crazy lady,” Omar said to people accompanying her onto an elevator.

The House of Representatives voted to remove Omar from the House Foreign Relations Committee Feb. 2 over her history of anti-Semitic statements. Omar once tweeted that American support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins” in a post that was later deleted.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.