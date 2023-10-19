Hundreds Of Congressional Staffers Anonymously Sign Letter Demanding Gaza Cease-Fire

At least 400 Congressional staffers have anonymously signed a letter urging members of Congress to push for a cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, while also taking over 200 hostages. The letter, a copy of which was posted on X by Intercept congressional correspondent Ryan Grim, claims that over 4,000 Palestinian civilians have been killed since Israel launched military operations. (RELATED: Fox News Guest Suggests Using ‘Hillary’s Deprogramming Camps’ For Pro-Hamas Protesters)

Politico first reported on the letter, which didn’t indicate the total number of signatories. The letter is led by Muslim and Jewish staffers and also includes “allied” staff, who opted to remain anonymous, citing job security concerns.

411 congressional staff are circulating a letter urging their bosses to call for a ceasefire pic.twitter.com/bz1ox5QKuz — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 20, 2023

“Nationwide and in Congress, the voices calling for de-escalation and peace have been drowned out by those beating the drums of war. As Muslims and Jews, we are tired of reliving generational fears of genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the letter says.

“The horrifying genocide in Palestine helped me say yes to my courageous Muslim colleague who felt a profound call to speak out when too many of our bosses have yet to call for peace,” one staffer who signed the letter told the Huffington Post.

Israel urged residents of Gaza to evacuate Friday, citing the potential for ground operations against Hamas by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel’s response to the attack will “echo for generations” as the country began military operations against the radical Islamic terrorist group.

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace took over the lower rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building Wednesday, shouting “Not another nickel. Not another dime. No more money for Israel’s crimes.”

