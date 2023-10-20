Jim Jordan Voted Out Of Race For House Speaker On Secret Ballot

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan was voted out of the race for speaker of the House on Friday after failing to receive the necessary votes on three separate ballots.

Jordan lost in a secret ballot vote 86-112. GOP House members will now go home for the weekend. Any new speaker candidates have until 12 p.m. ET to declare on Sunday. There will then be a candidate forum on Monday.

Jordan failed to receive enough votes Friday morning on the House floor. After the third round of votes, Jordan was shy of the necessary 214 to win the speakership. The final quorum call put the House attendance at 427, meaning 214 remains the majority threshold unless members voted “present” during the roll call vote for speaker.

The Daily Caller first reported that former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy would give Jordan’s nomination speech on the House floor before the vote. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Fails To Become Speaker Of The House In Third Round Of Votes)

.@Jim_Jordan has passed more legislation through the House in the last 3 years than the entire Democrat leadership team with their collective 28 years in Congress. pic.twitter.com/vCQCTSVPkP — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 20, 2023

“We need to do what we told them we were going to do when they elected us and put us in office and frankly we can’t do that if the House isn’t open. We can’t open the House until we get a speaker,” Jordan told reporters ahead of the vote. (RELATED: Here Are The 22 Republicans Who Voted Against Jim Jordan For Speaker In Second Ballot Vote)

Twenty-five Republicans voted against Jordan on the third ballot.