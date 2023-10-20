Video Shows NYPD Cops Talking Suicidal Man Off An Overpass

Video posted to Twitter on Thursday shows New York City police talking a suicidal man off of an overpass.

The footage shared by NYPD News shows Officers Carl Fayette and Eleodoro Mata pleading with the individual to continue living.

Police Officers frequently interact with people having the worst day of their lives. 2 weeks ago, Officers Fayette & Mata talked to a distraught man in crisis for nearly 40 minutes until ESU officers rescued him. Watch the harrowing video below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/68lBMiwfvr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 19, 2023

Officers Fayette and Mata stayed by the man's side for almost 40 minutes, offering words of encouragement and promises of redemption until the man was removed by the NYPD's Special Operations team to a safe location, per NYPD News and KXLH. The incident happened nearly two weeks ago, says the outlet.

“I’ve been in your shoes brother, and there [are] solutions. There are ways to actually get out of this situation,” one of the officers says in the video.

“Life is beautiful, brother. The sun is beautiful, brother,” he tells the man. “You are beautiful, brother. Please don’t give up on me, brother.”

Video then shows the officer breaking into tears as the Special Operations team takes the would-be jumper into custody.