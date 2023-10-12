NYPD Orders All Cops Report In Uniform Amid Threats From Hamas

The New York Police Department asked all officers to report in uniform starting Friday, following calls for brutality and violence from the former leader of Hamas.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal told Muslims across the world to unite and wage “jihad” and to sacrifice their “blood and souls” in a mass protest Friday, Oct. 13th. A memo sent out Wednesday night by NYPD told all officers to be prepared, according to the New York Post.

“All uniformed members of the service in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” the memo viewed by the outlet read. No officers will be granted shift changes or excusals until the order is lifted. But there is no timeline on when that will happen.

Doctor describes the devastation at the Israeli music festival https://t.co/o2hm7hJNMU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 10, 2023

Security around all 77 NYPD precincts has also been upped, with cops assigned to entryways, parking areas, and station houses. Multiple agencies are working together to mitigate any potential chaos, including the Sanitation Department, Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, and the New York Fire Department (FDNY). (RELATED: AOC Slams Socialist Comrades For Promoting Pro-Palestine Rally In Times Square)

More than 1,200 people are estimated to have been killed in Gaza since Hamas invaded on Saturday, including at least 22 Americans. Several Americans were taken hostage during the initial outbreak of war, but are now believed dead. The Biden Administration told American citizens remaining in Israel to book their own flights home, despite mass cancellations.