This Girl Just Realized College Is A Scam

A 25-year-old TikToker is going viral for complaining about going to college and making more money in the service industry than in a business marketing job. The internet is ripping her for her video, but I think she may be right. Let’s talk about it.

Are we finally in a place where we’re looking to Canadians for guidance on politics? Let’s talk about it.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Penn State Prof Tells Students They Don’t Have To Come To Class When Riley Gaines Is On Campus)