‘Everyone Lied’: Tucker Carlson Points To Shocking, Untold Details About George Floyd’s Death

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson pointed to new testimony about the death of George Floyd in a video posted Friday.

Carlson said that, thanks to this new information, it is now “conclusively” known that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is serving over 20 years in prison, did not murder Floyd by kneeling on his neck for several minutes on May 25, 2020.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Amy Sweasy, who is in the midst of a lawsuit against her boss, alleged in her deposition that an autopsy found no indications that Floyd was murdered.

“In other words, George Floyd, according to the official autopsy, was not murdered,” Carlson said in his monologue. “He died instead of what we used to call natural causes, which in his case would include decades of drug use, as well as the fatal concentration of fentanyl that was in his system on his final day. So this was not a killing, it was yet another narcotics OD in a country that records more than 100,000 of them every year. The medical examiner clearly understood that and, in fact, articulated it.”

🚨Tucker on X Episode 32🚨 The George Floyd Story Was a Lie pic.twitter.com/N7EDZnDVJs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2023

Sweasy said in her deposition that Dr. Andrew Baker, the medical examiner who performed Floyd’s autopsy, withheld and lied about the true cause of death as he feared the public’s reaction. He allegedly told Sweasy that the autopsy results contradicted the public’s narrative. (RELATED: ‘Total Destruction Of The American Justice System’: Tucker Carlson Responds To Trump Indictment)

“He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ … and then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers,'” the deposition reads.

“In other words, everyone lied about it from the very beginning,” Carlson continued. “The people who knew the truth hid the truth and allowed the revolution to proceed.”

Vince Everett Ellison, author of the book, “Crime Inc.: How Democrats Employ A Mafia and Gangster Tactics To Gain and Hold Power,” joined Carlson to argue that Floyd is the ideal black man for the Democratic Party because of his socioeconomic status, drug use, joblessness and victim mentality. He accused Democrats of “producing George Floyds” in major cities across the country to benefit the party.

“To a Democrat, this is the perfect black man,” Ellison told Carlson. “So he has to be elevated.”

Ellison added that Democrats want to control and feel superior to black men by making them “subservient, obedient, [and] ignorant.”

Floyd’s death led to destructive riots and looting in major cities across the U.S. and to a wave of anti-police sentiments and policies.