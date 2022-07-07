Derek Chauvin Sentenced 21 Years For Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

A federal judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights on the day of his murder in 2020.

This sentencing is on top of Chauvin’s existing sentence for his murder conviction, and adds a few years to the prisoner’s time in jail, according to Global News. The U.S. federal judge told the disgraced former Minneapolis police officer that his actions toward Floyd were “simply wrong,” and “offensive,” according to the CBC.

JUST IN: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to more than 20 years on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing. He is already jailed on state murder charges. https://t.co/YlEtQuAhwE — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2022

Chauvin will now be ordered to serve his new sentence in federal prison, in addition to serving his state sentence there, as a result of his plea agreement, according to USA Today. The plea bargain terms meant Chauvin would receive a sentence of 20 to 25 years for the murder of Floyd.

Eric Nelson, an attorney for Floyd, went up against federal prosecutors who were pushing for the top end range of the sentence. Nelson aruged that Floyd was killed in cold blood when Chauvin had his knee pressed against him while he lay helplessly pleading for an opportunity to breathe.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. https://t.co/7O36zMCCH2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2022

Nelson fought for the lower end of the sentence by stating Chauvin was remorseful, but that was not demonstrated in court, according to USA Today. Chauvin spoke during Thursday’s hearing, saying that he “wishes all the best” to Floyd’s children, reported the outlet. He did not offer a direct apology to Floyd’s family.

Chauvin is already serving a 22.5 year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter that will now run concurrently with this federal charge, according to USA Today. He will be transferred from his Minnesota state prison to federal jail, reported the outlet.