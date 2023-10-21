Video Shows Driver Smash Head-First Through Passenger Window After High Speed Chase

A Florida man accused of drunk driving led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing his car through a fence and his head through the passenger side window, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Early in the morning on October 15, Marion County deputies said they observed a car speeding out of a Circle K gas station, according to FOX35.

The driver, later identified as Tyler Fayconsolo, was driving “erratically,” reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour, running red lights and swerving in and out of lanes, authorities said in an October 19 Facebook post. (RELATED: ‘Like Being In Grand Theft Auto’: Police Chase Suspects Through Golf Course. Golfer Caught It On Video)

Deputies tried to pull Fayconsolo over twice, but he took off, trying to “make several evasive maneuvers” and driving on the opposite side of the road during a high-speed chase caught on dashcam and shared on the Facebook post.

Fayconsolo continued his dangerous and reckless driving, at one point speeding through a parking lot and nearly hitting two people parked there, according to the post.

After one deputy dropped stop sticks — spikes thrown down on the road to disable vehicles — all four tires of Fayconsolo’s car popped, and he drove off the road through a fence of a home and hit the concrete backing, deputies said.

“This is where (the driver) used his head, but not how you should … he head-butted the passenger side window and came flying out like a dolphin,” deputies said in the post.

Fayconsolo then tried to elude deputies on foot, but he was sniffed out by a K-9 unit and captured in the yard of a nearby home, the video showed.

After he was taken to a hospital for a K-9 bite, Fayconsolo was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage and resisting without violence, FOX35 reported.