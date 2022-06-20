‘Like Being In Grand Theft Auto’: Police Chase Suspects Through Golf Course. Golfer Caught It On Video

A police chase involving a Range Rover sped through Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Texas on Tuesday and was caught on camera by nearby golfers.

The fiasco began when authorities initiated a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Grey Martinez, 20, refused to stop, Precinct 4 said in Facebook post. This led police officers on a pursuit of the vehicle.

“We were warming up before the round and the last thing we expected to see is after we hit a drive out and admiring the distance is a range rover comes flying over the top of the hill,” said Philip Morgan, the golfer who filmed the chase, according to News 4 San Antonio. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Steals Ambulance, Causes Police To Chase Him For Over 70 Miles Down Interstate)

“Then, I saw a police car and it was like being in Grand Theft Auto,” Morgan said, according to ABC News 13.

CONSTABLES NAB EVADING SUSPECTS! DRIVER ALSO CHARGED WITH SPITTING ON A DEPUTY! pic.twitter.com/fywWAxk0GF — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 17, 2022

Martinez eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the Fairfield subdivision, authorities said. He and his passenger, 19-year-old Trevor Passmore, reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Authorities were able to apprehend Martinez, who allegedly dropped an AK-47 when he fled from the crashed Range Roger reported ABC News 13. While being taken into custody, he spit on a deputy, said the Precinct. Passmore, on the other hand, was later found by authorities at his residence and taken into custody. He was allegedly in his swimming pool when police arrived, reported ABC News 13. (RELATED: Police Chase A Car In The Bronx In Insane Viral Video)

Martinez is being charged with Felony Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Harassment of a Public Servant, according to the Precinct 4 news release. Passmore is being charged with Evading Arrest.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt, because there were a lot of people on the golf course so that could have ended in a terrible way,” Morgan said, ABC News 13 reported.