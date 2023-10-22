Dem Rep Sheila Jackson Lee Reportedly Caught Berating Staff In Leaked Audio

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, was allegedly caught on recorded audio going off at one of her staff members.

She allegedly criticized two staff members, referring to them as “f- -k-ups” and suggesting they lacked intelligence, which can be heard from the audio published by Texas newspaper Current Revolt Saturday.

Jackson Lee has earned a reputation as one of the more assertive members of Congress during her 28-year tenure. Her lengthy congressional career has included being endorsed by Hillary Clinton. Moreover, the congresswoman threw her hat in the ring for the position of mayor of Houston in an off-year election, a move that could potentially signal the end of her time in Congress if she were to secure the mayoral role, as Fox News reported. (RELATED: Dem Rep Says Religious Leaders Assured Her Transgender Ideology Is Totally Fine)

JUST IN: Leaked audio of Sheila Jackson Lee in the “Raw”. What a mouth on this woman. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/TZ2W6CuNxL — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 21, 2023

In the audio, Jackson Lee allegedly said: “You took a piece of paper from that woman regarding something that was owned by Duncantell. Where is it? What date was it?” A man answered her queries to which she reportedly answered with “I don’t want you to do a goddam thing. I want you to have a f—ing brain. I want you to have read it. I want you to say, Congresswoman, with such and such date. That’s what I want. That’s the kind of staff that I want to have. So some stupid other motherfucker did it.”

The congresswoman allegedly continued to berate the staff. “When I called Jerome, he only sitting up there like a fat ass stupid idiot talking about, uh, what the fuck? He doesn’t know. Okay? Both of y’all are fuck ups [inaudible]. It’s the worst shit that I could have ever had put together.”

Jackson Lee has yet to comment on the leaked audio, per Fox News.