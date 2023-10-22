‘From The River To The Sea”: Anti-Israel Protesters Clash With NYPD

Anti-Israel protesters clashed with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Saturday night at the “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” demonstration that descended into disarray.

Thousands of protesters screamed and set fires in the middle of the road as NYPD attempted to quell the chaos at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue, according to New York Post.

“It got pretty heated,” law enforcement told the outlet.

Someone air dropped this video at random at the Bay Ridge protest tonight of the NYPD throwing punches into protesters pic.twitter.com/gTMBb6jHgj — Ceasefire Now (@andipalmur) October 22, 2023

Some individuals were extracted by police from the crowd of 5,000 demonstrators dissatisfied with the United States’ support for Israel since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, the outlet reported. Some people waved the Palestinian flag from a pick-up truck, while others threw eggs at officers. One teenager attempted to carry an older woman holding a “Zionism is Genocide” sign as NYPD intervened.

“We are calling for full liberation of all of Palestine,” one protester yelled. “To every inch, from the river to the sea.”(RELATED: Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested After Trying To ‘Shut Down The White House’)

Two dozen protesters were taken into custody, but it is unclear whether they were formally arrested or issued summonses, NYPD said, according to the outlet. People of all ages attended the event in one of the largest Arab and Middle Eastern communities in New York City.

NYPD created a horseshoe blockade, forcing the protest to a halt, then declared it unlawful and began making arrests as protestors had nowhere to go. *Nothing* happened prior to this. pic.twitter.com/geOaCjmWaO — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) October 21, 2023

“We are not like the other groups simply calling for a ceasefire,” one woman at the rally said. “We are calling not simply for an end to genocide. We are calling for an end to the siege, an end to the blockade. An end to the occupation.”

Protesters beat on drums, held signs and wore T-shirts, according to the outlet. Cheers of “Say it loud, say it clear, we don’t want no Zionists here” rang out among the mob.