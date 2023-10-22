Manhunt Underway As Son Of Police Chief Allegedly Shoots Two Officers During Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Police officers in La Vergne, Tennessee were shot Saturday afternoon while investigating a stolen vehicle outside a Dollar General store.

La Vergne Police Chief Chris Moews shared details about the incident in a press conference, indicating that the search for the suspect was underway, WSMV reported. The suspect has been identified as John C. Drake, Jr., aged 38, who is the estranged son of Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

In a statement, Chief Drake expressed his disbelief after he discovered that his estranged son was the suspect in the shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.” (RELATED: Cop Shot In Face By Unarmed Black Man)

Tennessee police search for suspect who shot 2 officers https://t.co/laHSZAyCXQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2023

“Despite my efforts and guidance, in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38 years old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” the chief further added, per WSMV. “He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. when two officers were responding to a report of a stolen car. The officers confronted the suspect at the scene. The suspect then allegedly pulled a firearm and shot both officers. One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while the other was shot in the groin, as revealed by Chief Moews.

In the ongoing search for the suspect, Drake was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering, gray pants, and a black hat.