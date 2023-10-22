Middle School Football Players Allegedly Forced To Simulate Sex Acts In Bizarre Hazing Ritual: REPORT

Middle school football players in a town in New York were forced into bizarre hazing rituals that included stripping them naked and simulating sexual activity, court records claim.

The alleged hazing took place in a part of the Highland Middle School locker room reportedly called “the rape corner” and the “boing boing corner,” documents obtained by the New York Daily News show.

Parents filed notices of intent Wednesday to sue the Highland Central School District, alleging the hazing happened on numerous occasions this fall and last year, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Alleged Hazing Incident Involving Sex Toy Gets High School Football Coach Fired, Season Suspended)

““A two-day investigation into allegations that run this deep for a significant amount of time is completely insufficient,” said Darryl Dreyer, lawyer for one of the kids hazed in bizarre locker room ritual.https://t.co/lbVHJype7k — Graham Rayman (@graham_rayman) October 22, 2023

The parents of a 12-year-old claimed that two 9th graders pinned him down in mid-September while a third rubbed against him sexually for more than 30 seconds, according to the outlet. Two weeks later, he was allegedly dragged into the “rape corner” by three teammates, according to the outlet.

Lawyers for the parents are investigating whether there are more victims from this or previous years, the newspaper reported.

“In today’s day and age, you have to be vigilant about this kind of behavior because it’s happening in schools around the country,” said one of the lawyers who represents the parents of the 12-year-old. He added, “The school seemed to initially treat it as just horseplay. My clients want to make sure there’s supervision in the locker room and training so it doesn’t happen again.”

The hazing scandal has split the small community in Highland, a town of 6,000 people about 90 minutes north of New York City.

“A lot of people are outraged, some are saying boys will be boys,” said the mother of a 13-year-old. “Other parents have told me this has been going on for years. People need to be held accountable now, and as far as I’m concerned, the school hasn’t done enough.”

“I want to reassure you that the faculty, staff, administrators, and Board of Education at Highland Central School District care deeply about your child’s safety and well-being,” Superintendent Joel Freer wrote in a statement addressing the hazing.

The New York State Police are investigating the case, the statement said.