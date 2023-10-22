‘Everyone Has Seen My Privates’: Two Trans Substitute Teachers Cited For Prostitution

Two Tennessee transgender substitute teachers were cited for prostitution after an undercover sting by the Chattanooga Police Narcotics and Vice Detectives.

Erza Fry and David Acevedo, both Special Education instructors at Woodmore Elementary and Calvin Donaldson Elementary, were caught using “an illicit prostitution website” in August by an officer using the alias “John,” the police report said, according to WTVC. Fry told police that she has done this “for several years as a way to earn extra money.”

Two far-left trans nonbinary activists who work as special education teachers in @hamcoschools in Tennessee were caught by police for alleged sex crimes. They allegedly ran a prostitution business & were found with an illegal firearm & drug paraphernalia during an undercover… pic.twitter.com/M9qhlHvwk6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 19, 2023

Fry told the undercover officer her prostitution services would cost $150 after detailing what she was willing and unwilling to do, according to the report. The 22-year-old suspect said she often comes to her clients’ homes, the outlet reported. However, she recommended “John” visit her house on Orchard Knob Avenue because he was a new client and “because [her] husband is here.”

Fry led the officer to her bedroom and took his money after his arrival, the report said. Fry and her 25-year-old husband were both detained by the undercover cop and his agents as soon as he revealed his identity. (RELATED: Former Vice Detective Pleads Guilty To Running Sex Parlors)

“I don’t care, everyone has seen my [private parts],” Fry told an officer.

Police also found “a large amount of drug paraphernalia” and a .22 caliber revolver at the Hamilton County couple’s home, the outlet reported. The suspects “both made statements during and after the search to include both stating that ‘they have to do this or they will starve,'” according to the report.

Fry and Acevedo were issued misdemeanor citations for unlawful drug paraphernalia, prostitution or promoting prostitution, unlawful possession of a firearm and simple possession, according to the outlet. Fry has not worked as a substitute teacher in Hamilton County since late August, Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus said.