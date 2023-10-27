EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Alford, Sen. Budd Introduce Legislation Combating The Persecution Of Religious Groups In China

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford and North Carolina Republican Sen. Ted Budd introduced legislation Thursday afternoon that would combat the persecution of religious groups in China.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the “Combatting the Persecution of Religious Groups in China Act.” The bill would specifically hold senior officials in China responsible for acts of brutality, support efforts to protect and promote religious freedom in China and continue designating China as a country of particular concern for religious freedom.

If passed, the bill also would show there is agreement in Congress that the United Nations Human Rights Council should issue a formal condemnation about the freedom violations in China.

The Chinese Communist Party continues to try and control, govern and manipulate all aspects of faith through the “Sinicization of Religion.” The Department of Labor reports that the Government of the People’s Republic of China has detained more than 1,000,000 Uyghurs since 2017.

“In the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate attempts to persecute and control religious groups and traditions, we must stand unwavering in our commitment to safeguard the sanctity of faith. The ‘Sinicization of Religion’ threatens every individual who believes in the fundamental right to religious freedom. With this bill, we send a clear message: the United States will not stand idly by while religious freedoms are under attack,” Alford told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Budd Introduces Bill To Force Biden To Build The Border Wall)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“One of the most sacred human rights is the right to freely practice your religion. The Chinese government has violated these rights for decades by routinely and egregiously persecuting Christians and other religious groups,” Budd told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Budd Introduces Bill To Shut Down Biden’s Executive Order To ‘Promote Voter Registration’)

“Until China changes course, it should be the policy of the United States to hold them accountable,” Budd added.