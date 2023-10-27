EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Burlison Introduces Legislation That Allows States To Fight Back Against Biden’s Immigration Policies

Missouri Republican Rep. Eric Burlison introduced legislation Thursday that would allow states to enforce the provisions of federal immigration law to try and fight back against President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, as illegal aliens continue to pour into the U.S.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the State Border Defense Act. The bill would specifically allow states to enforce federal immigration laws and construct barriers on federal lands or in waters along the south border to prevent the ongoing flood of illegal immigration into the U.S.

The bill is the House companion to legislation introduced by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

“The Biden Administration has facilitated an intentional invasion at our south border, and President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas refuse to even acknowledge the problem, much less do anything to stop it,” Burlison told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

The original cosponsors include Reps. Andy Biggs, Troy Nehls, Randy Weber, Matt Rosendale, Andy Ogles, Josh Brecheen, Paul Gosar, and Eli Crane. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep Troy Nehls Introduces Legislation To Finish Building Border Wall)

States such as Arizona and Texas have initiated action to continue construction on their sections of the border wall that have been left incomplete.

The Biden administration ended Title 42 on May 11. Title 42 is a public health measure issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to rapidly expel migrants on public health grounds.

Border agents encountered a record two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. In fiscal year 2021, they seized $3.31 billion in counterfeit goods, roughly 319,000 pounds of marijuana, over 190,000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 97,000 pounds of cocaine.

Biden signed an executive order to stop the construction of the border wall in January 2021. However, the administration recently cleared the path to construct more border wall on federally protected land in the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas.