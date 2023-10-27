Watch The Moment Hamas Spokesman Loses It, Rips Off Mic In BBC Interview

A senior Hamas official lost it during an interview with the BBC after the host questioned him about Hamas terrorists slaughtering Israeli families as they slept.

Top Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC’s Hugo Bachega there was no command to kill civilians.

“You say this was a military operation, but the result of it was that hundreds of –” Bachega said before Hamad interjected.

“Yes, because the area is very wide and there are many people there, and there was clashes and confrontation–”

“It’s not confrontation,” Bachega said. “You raided houses.” (RELATED: US Strikes Iran-Linked Facilities In Syria, Pentagon Says)

Hamad said Hamas did not have “any intention or decision” to kill civilians.

“How do you justify killing people as they sleep, you know, families, how do you justify —” Bachega said before Hamad became visibly agitated, ripping his microphone off and saying, “I want to stop this interview.”

Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s southern border at daybreak Oct. 7 and have slaughtered more than 1,400 people in Israel, injuring thousands more and kidnapping more than 100 civilians. Israel has since created a special unit to track down and eliminate the Hamas unit responsible for the surprise attack.

Hamas has also tried to pin the blame on Israel for a deadly incident at a Gaza hospital Oct. 17. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has alleged an Israeli rocket struck the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, reportedly killing hundreds, while Israeli, French and American officials say data shows the hospital was hit by a failed Hamas rocket.