Israel Creating Special Unit To Track Down, Kill All Hamas Members Directly Involved In Surprise Attack: REPORT

The Israel Security Service, also known as Shin Bet, reportedly established a new unit dedicated to killing all Hamas members directly involved in the Oct. 7 surprise attack carried out by the terrorist organization.

The service named the unit “Nili,” an Hebrew acronym translating to “The Eternity of Israel Will Not Lie,” according to The Jerusalem Post. The unit will specifically target members of a Hamas’ special commando military unit called Nukhba after the attack that killed over 1,400 Israelis and about two dozen Americans.

Nukhba, the Hebrew word for “elite,” reportedly infiltrated Israel and committed mass killings before returning to the Gaza Strip, according to The Jerusalem Post. The members are reportedly focused on neutralizing strike cells and high-ranking terrorists.

Ali Qadhi, a commander of the Hamas Nukhba force, was killed last Saturday, the outlet reported. Israeli officials also took out Billal Al Kedra, another key figure of the terrorist organization who carried out a lethal raid in Nirim. (RELATED: Blinken Warns There Is A ‘Likelihood’ Of Escalation By Iran Against American Forces)

Shin Bet’s unit will reportedly function separately from its other units and consist of both field operators and intelligence officials, according to Fox News.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have killed nearly half a dozen of top Hamas officials since the Israel-Hamas War broke out earlier this month, according to Fox News. Israeli officials said an airstrike killed Hamas’ deputy commander of its rocket array early Sunday.

Hamas’ relentless surprise attack on Israel caused the highest death toll of Jews since the Holocaust. Hamas terrorists reportedly slaughtered at least 40 babies, some of whom were decapitated, while other Israeli civilians burned to death, watched their families be brutally killed and be taken hostage.

The terrorist organization released two American hostages Friday and continued to detain several other Americans following the attack. Members previously threatened to begin killing Israeli hostages on live broadcast if Israel continued its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.