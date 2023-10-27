Editorial

‘Get The F*ck Outta Here’: NHL Refs Lose It On Players During Heated Game

Screenshot/Twitter/SabresPlays

NHL referee Chris Rooney berated New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl, cursing at him as the ref tried to break up a fight between Bahl and Buffalo Sabres winger Kyle Okposo.  

“You’re getting a fuckin’ power play, you fuckin’ — you’re getting a power play, get the fuck outta here!” Rooney exclaimed in a video of the incident. 


The scrap came after Sabres’ defender Connor Clifton put a ferocious hit on Devils’ prized star Nico Hischier with four minutes left in the first period. Clifton was issued a match penalty, the most severe type of penalty a player can receive, and ejected from the game. (RELATED: Rob Gardner Dies At 78)

Hischier did not return to the ice to begin the second period, according to Devils team reporter Amanda Stein. 


To make the matter worse, online reports suggest Clifton’s entire family was in attendance to see his ejection. 

The Devils ultimately won the game 5-4 but Hischier, who appeared shaken up after the hit, did not return, according to Stein.