‘Get The F*ck Outta Here’: NHL Refs Lose It On Players During Heated Game

NHL referee Chris Rooney berated New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl, cursing at him as the ref tried to break up a fight between Bahl and Buffalo Sabres winger Kyle Okposo.

“You’re getting a fuckin’ power play, you fuckin’ — you’re getting a power play, get the fuck outta here!” Rooney exclaimed in a video of the incident.

“you got the powerplay, get the f*ck outta here” – referee to Bahl 😂 #LetsGoBuffalo #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/bR4MVb2oGw — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) October 27, 2023



The scrap came after Sabres’ defender Connor Clifton put a ferocious hit on Devils’ prized star Nico Hischier with four minutes left in the first period. Clifton was issued a match penalty, the most severe type of penalty a player can receive, and ejected from the game. (RELATED: Rob Gardner Dies At 78)

Hischier did not return to the ice to begin the second period, according to Devils team reporter Amanda Stein.

Nico Hischier has not joined the rest of the #NJDevils on the ice/bench for the start of the third period. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 28, 2023



To make the matter worse, online reports suggest Clifton’s entire family was in attendance to see his ejection.

Connor Clifton just got a game misconduct penalty and I’m sitting behind his whole entire family pic.twitter.com/JbtqrzZyS3 — cøast2cøast (@behavior_nyc) October 27, 2023

I’m not even kidding a member of Connor Clifton’s friends/family reached out to me He has 175 people there to see him tonight and he got tossed with a game misconduct He’s calling his family before the game is over apologizing 😭😭😭 — The Bratt Pack (@TheBrattPack63) October 28, 2023

The Devils ultimately won the game 5-4 but Hischier, who appeared shaken up after the hit, did not return, according to Stein.