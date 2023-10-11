The Gloves Are Off And We Have Our First Fight Of The NHL Season

We have our first fight of the new NHL season, ladies and gentlemen!

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs got their campaigns started Wednesday night with a good ol’ fashion Atlantic Division rivalry contest, and it didn’t take long for the fireworks to get started as a fight broke out in the first 10 minutes of the game.

The Maple Leafs brought in right winger Ryan Reaves for a boost to their lineup, and during his first game to welcome him into the Atlantic, Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj did what any division rival would do — he took him to the ice. (RELATED: Watch NHL Rookie Absolutely Annihilate Veteran Fighter In His First Fight)

Just boarding Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle, a play Reaves was lucky he wasn’t hit with a penalty for, he was blasted with a fiery response from Xhekaj, who took matters into his own hands with the lack of action from the zebras.

And like what usually happens, Xhekaj took care of business, completely overpowering Reaves from the moment the fight popped off — dude is just too strong.

Arber Xhekaj and Ryan Reaves. 🔥 Welcome to the new NHL season, folks. #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/1w6xoEKGir — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2023

I watch this and can’t help but to be incredibly giddy.

And this because the Florida Panthers — my Florida Panthers — are making their return Thursday night! We play the Minnesota Wild, and being the defending Eastern Conference champions, you better believe that I’m incredibly ecstatic for the new season. And on the eve of our first game, here I am writing about the first fight. What a great way to get hyped!

Needless to say, I love my job. GO CATS!