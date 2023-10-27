Body Of Missing 5-Year-Old Found In Dumpster, Teen Among Suspects

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have launched a homicide investigation after a missing 5-year-old boy was found dead Thursday in a dumpster, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The body of Prince McCree was reportedly discovered around 9 a.m. on Thursday approximately a mile from his home where he was last seen alive Wednesday morning. Milwaukee Police took two “persons of interest,” a 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, into custody, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

As of Friday, the circumstances leading up to Prince going missing and the cause of his death remain unclear, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found Thursday in a Milwaukee trash dumpster. https://t.co/A2WjYVxBAh — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2023

After the boy went missing at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police reportedly issued a “critically missing” alert at around 8:30 p.m. No Amber Alert was released due to insufficient information about a suspect or a suspect vehicle, adhering to the specific criteria required for such alerts by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Neighbor Finds 11-Year-Old Boy Dead In Pond. Parents Suspect Foul Play)

A neighbor of the boy’s family, State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, described how the victim’s parents went knocking door-to-door late Wednesday, trying to get any information about their missing son, per the outlet.

“They were distraught,” Johnson said, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It was a shock. This neighborhood is relatively quiet. You don’t see a lot of police activity. We knew it was something serious.”