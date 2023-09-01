REPORT: Neighbor Finds 11-Year-Old Boy Dead In Pond. Parents Suspect Foul Play

The parents of an 11-year-old boy want answers after their son was found dead with bruises on his face in a Mississippi pond in August, multiple outlets report.

ICYMI: Rankin County deputies said an 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond. https://t.co/2MqQ5jM4OZ — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) August 27, 2023

Eleven-year-old Liam Guise died on Aug. 21 after being found in a pond near Reservoir Way in Rankin County, Mississippi, according to WAPT.

A neighbor found Guise but was unable to pull him out of the water, Undersheriff Paul Holley said, according to WJTV. Deputies arrived on scene and pulled the boy out of the pond at which point they performed CPR on him. (RELATED: Parents, 2 Children Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide Less Than A Month After Daughter Drowned In Pool)

Guise was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he was pronounced dead, according to his obituary.

Guise was a strong swimmer according to his mother.

“Our son has been swimming since the age of two,” Raquel Guise, Liam’s mother, said, according to WAPT. “He was introduced to the water when he was just three or four months, so he had he fell at the shallow end like they are trying to portray, he would have been able to swim out.”

Guise was also found with bruises on his face, his mother said.

“We just want answers, and we are not going to stop until we get answers,” Ricardo Guise, Liam’s father, said, the outlet noted.

In addition to being an avid swimmer, Liam was also a member of his local football team, per his obituary.

Authorities are looking further into the incident and an investigation is underway, Holley said, the outlet reported.