Billionaire Heir And MTV Star Sam Logan Robbed After Alleged Thief Reportedly Tracked Celebrity Through Social Media

MTV star Sam Logan, known for his role in the reality series, “Siesta Key,” was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Thursday inside his recently purchased Miami Beach mansion, according to Local News 10.

The suspect, identified as Diego Sebastiani Estrada, allegedly monitored celebrities flaunting their wealth on social media before following them home to commit theft, according to police, per the New York Post.

The incident occurred after Logan, 32, and his friends returned to his $13 million mansion following a night out at a high-end restaurant, per the outlet. Estrada, 24, was allegedly waiting for them with a gun inside the home. He allegedly held one of Logan’s friends at gunpoint in an upstairs bedroom, demanding a $40,000 Rolex watch.

The suspect then allegedly proceeded downstairs with the Rolex before allegedly stealing a gold chain from another victim and allegedly escaping in a Range Rover belonging to one of the victims, per the outlet. Miami Beach police reportedly used the vehicle’s GPS system to track and arrest Estrada at a nearby hotel approximately 24 hours after the robbery, per the New York Post.

Police warned against the potential risks of flaunting wealth on social media, noting the suspect appeared to have known specifically who he was targeting and what he was looking for. Logan and his friends were reportedly posting images of their extravagant night out, showcasing their expensive jewelry and watches, which may have made them targets, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Kill Her’: Reality Star Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Wakes Up To Home Intruders By Her Bed, Held At Gun Point)

Estrada was charged with multiple felonies, including home invasion with a firearm and grand theft auto, per the outlet. Logan, an heir to a construction business fortune, reportedly purchased the mansion in an all-cash deal in September, per the outlet.

The incident was not the first home invasion targeting Logan. In January, he and his fellow “Siesta Key” castmates experienced a home invasion at Logan’s previous property when two armed men allegedly entered through a sliding glass door and demanded valuables, according to TMZ. During that incident, the suspects allegedly held victims at gunpoint and demanded their phones. Logan offered a $10,000 reward for information about the thieves involved in that home invasion, per the New York Post.