Hundreds Arrested After Gaza Ceasefire Rally Temporarily Shut Down Grand Central Terminal

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters occupied Grand Central Station to call for a ceasefire, resulting in the temporary shutdown of the iconic New York City transportation hub Friday.

The demonstrators assembled in the bustling main concourse and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Fox News. The protest took place in the heart of the city’s transit network, prompting the local transit authority to take action and temporarily close the Grand Central Terminal, per the outlet. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) urged residents to seek alternative travel options. Commuters were advised to consider using Penn Station as an alternative entry point to the city. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Says He’s ‘Very Concerned’ About ‘Bigotry’ In Israeli Government)

Grand Central Terminal is closed due to a demonstration in the area. Customers should travel to Harlem-125th St for Metro-North service to points north. pic.twitter.com/Cn5Fqo4h2k — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 27, 2023

The demonstration was spearheaded by the national Jewish anti-Zionist group, Jewish Voice for Peace, known for their vocal opposition to Israeli policies and their advocacy for Palestinian rights, according to Associated Press (AP). The protesters, dressed in black T-shirts bearing the words, “Jews Say Cease Fire Now,” carried their message into the station, capturing the attention of travelers and onlookers, per the outlet. Prior to the rally, the group invited people to gather in the subway station through a social media post which said, “Hundreds of Jews and friends are taking over Grand Central Station in a historic sit-in calling for a ceasefire.”

The New York Police Department reported approximately 300 individuals were arrested for illegal demonstration, per the AP.