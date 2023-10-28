All Panera Stores Displaying Warning About Its Caffeinated Lemonade Following Lawsuit Over Customer’s Death

Following a lawsuit over a young customer’s death, all Panera Bread stores have started to display “enhanced” notices of the caffeine content of the brand’s Charged Lemonade, NBC News reported Saturday.

The lawsuit alleges that Sarah Katz, who reportedly had a heart condition, died after consuming the beverage in September 2022. A large Charged Lemonade contains 390 milligrams of caffeine, close to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 400-milligram daily maximum safe consumption recommendation for healthy adults, according to NBC News.

Katz’s family claims in their lawsuit that Panera did not provide adequate consumer warnings about the beverage’s ingredients, which also include another stimulant, guarana extract. The complaint labels Charged Lemonade a “dangerous energy drink,” despite the company’s assertion that the beverage’s caffeine content has always been listed in-store, per NBC News.

“We were saddened to learn this week about the tragic passing of Sarah Katz. While our investigation is ongoing, out of an abundance of caution, we have enhanced our existing caffeine disclosure for these beverages at our bakery-cafes, on our website and on the Panera app,” a Panera spokesperson told the outlet.

Exclusive: All Panera Bread restaurants will display warnings about its highly caffeinated lemonade, a spokesperson says, following a lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the family of a young woman who died after drinking the beverage. https://t.co/DIbbqPJ1xQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2023

“Use in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women,” the updated disclosure on the company’s website reads.

(RELATED: ‘Rodent Activity’ And ‘Raw Sewage’ Reportedly Plague Multiple Popular Restaurant Chain Locations In Florida)

The FDA is currently “gathering information” regarding Katz’s death. Katz, reportedly diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of five, reportedly avoided large amounts of caffeine and energy drinks per her doctor’s advice, the outlet noted.