The Associated Press Refers To Antisemites Storming Airport, Threatening To Kill Jews As A ‘Protest’

The Associated Press (AP) referred to antisemites storming a Russian airport and threatening to kill Jews as a “protest” in a Sunday article.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian people stormed the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region reportedly shouting antisemitic slurs and calling to “kill Israelis and Jews” coming into the country, the AP reported. Crowds of antisemites have stormed public places in the region to hunt for Israelis, per the outlet.

The airport, located in Makhachkala, the capital of the predominantly Muslim region, was shut down by authorities, the outlet reported.

Muslims within the Republic of Dagestan in Southwestern Russia are currently Storming the International Airport in the Region in order to reportedly “Kill Israelis and Jews” after Rumors began that an Israeli Aircraft was preparing to land at the Airport; this has been going in… pic.twitter.com/p4zB8Xgn0j — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2023

More footage showed the rioters charging inside the airport screaming, “Allah Akbar.” Footage posted on X (formerly Twitter) recorded a terrified airport employee reportedly heard saying, “You’re going to kill people!”

A lynch mob in Dagestan, Russia hunting for Jews breaks through airport security screaming “AllahAkbar”. A frightened airport employee is heard in background saying “you’re going to kill people!” pic.twitter.com/tXXsv6W9XG — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 29, 2023

The AP headlined the report, “Crowd storms Russian airport to protest flight to Israel” despite the threats and antisemitism coming from the rioters.

Now every other outlet is just publishing the AP’s framing… Hey @JuliePace, Exactly how many Jews need to be lynched before the AP style guide allows you to describe this event accurately to your readers? https://t.co/0FbbfNRj17 pic.twitter.com/wWYULCidbX — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 29, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the nation expects the Russian government to protect the “well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews” from the rioters’ threats. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Blatantly Lies To Two Congressmen About American Media’s Coverage Of Hospital Bombing)

“The State of Israel views with utmost gravity attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere. The Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council are monitoring the development of events in southern Russia, in the Dagestan district. Israel expects the Russian legal authorities to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis,” Netanyahu said in a Sunday statement.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District said the CCTV footage would identify the names of those who stormed the airport and that they would be held accountable, the AP reported.

Government officials in the Dagestani region called on their citizens to remain calm and to back away from the rioting, according to the outlet.

“We urge residents of the republic to treat the current situation in the world with understanding. Federal authorities and international organizations are making every effort to bring about a ceasefire against Gaza civilians … we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to the provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society,” the Dagestani government wrote on Telegram.

The corporate media, including the Associated Press and CNN, previously parroted Hamas, an Islamic terror group, after it accused Israel of killing 500 people inside a hospital in Gaza with an airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Prime Minister Netanyahu and U.S. intelligence agencies disputed those claims, stating it was a misfire launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The outlets then mass stealth-edited their reporting.