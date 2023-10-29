1 Dead, Dozens Injured After Explosive Device Detonates At Indian Convention Center: Report

A bomb exploded Sunday at a convention center in the southern Indian state of Kerala where a Christian group was conducting a prayer meeting, according to Reuters.

At least one homemade bomb exploded, resulting in one fatality and dozens of injuries, per Reuters. Preliminary findings suggest that an improvised explosive device was used, according to Kerala Director General of Police, Shaik Darvesh Saheb, per the outlet. While there is ongoing investigation, authorities have yet to confirm whether the incident was a terrorist attack, per the outlet.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju added that over 10 individuals suffered severe burns and were in critical condition as a result of the explosion, per Reuters.

BREAKING: 4 bombs have exploded at a religious meeting in Kerala, India Y-day, Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal spoke directly online with a group of local Islamists from Jamaat-e-Islami about the Gaza War The state of Kerala is 27% muslim, 18% Christian 1 killed, 40 wounded 🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SRGlVd8WB2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

The incident occurred during a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention being held at the center in Kalamassery, located approximately 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) northeast of Kochi, per Reuters. The convention, a three-day zonal gathering, had attracted more than 2,000 attendees, local media reported, per Reuters. (RELATED: Bomb Disguised As USB Drive Detonates In Ecuadorian Newsroom, Injuring TV Presenter: Reports)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and stated that the police were taking the incident very seriously, per the outlet. He also mentioned the appointment of a special investigation team to look into the matter.

To aid in the investigation, an eight-member team from the National Security Guard, India’s counterterrorism unit, is en route to Kerala, according to media reports. The incident has drawn significant attention and concern; authorities are committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the explosion and holding those accountable, per Reuters.