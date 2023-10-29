Gavin Newsom Tackles Kid While On A Visit In China

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom tackled a small boy while playing basketball on his visit to the Beijing Yuying School in China over the weekend.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed Newsom on the school’s basketball court getting ready to play a game with students. Once the game began, however, the California governor is recorded tackling one of the students to the ground while attempting to make a shot.

Dribble charging!

Gavin Newsom,The governor of California is in a primary school in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/NgJf9GRK5E — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) October 29, 2023

Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, began their China trip Monday, taking a tour of the country while visiting Californians living in China, meeting top leaders, as well as dropping by schools, according to the governor's press release.

“These last few years have been challenging, particularly for civil servants living abroad. It is more important than ever to remember what we all have in common — a desire to be respected and connected,” Newsom stated.

“Jen and I are thankful to be back in China, reconnecting with old friends and building new relationships. To all who call China home as they serve our country: thank you for representing the very best of our state on the world stage.”

The California governor’s stop to Beijing Yuying School was intended for touring “the school’s outdoor learning spaces, on-campus gardens, as well as their agricultural science and farm-to-school programs,” according to the governor’s office.

The school was specifically picked because of its Farm to School program, which is promoted through Jennifer Newsom’s California for ALL initiative.

“During this climate-focused trip to China, it was a thrill for the Governor and me to visit a Farm to School program— especially considering the myriad of opportunities it presents to combat climate change,” Jennifer Newsom stated in a press release.

“From China to California, Farm to School is nourishing students and greening schoolyards, all while inspiring the next generation of climate stewards. Farm to School is also our secret weapon in championing climate-smart agriculture and food distribution.”



During his visit, Newsom also notably met with China's president, Xi Jinping, and other Chinese Communist Party officials (CCP), discussing climate change policies, a key staple for Newsoms' platform.

California governors, who oversee an economy larger than those of most countries, have a tradition of engagement with China over key issues. Democrat Jerry Brown and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses reducing air pollution and emissions during their respective trips to China, according to the Associated Press.