Nearly 80 People Shot, At Least 11 Dead In Halloween-Related Shootings Across The Nation

Twelve mass shooting incidents over the weekend leading into Halloween left at least 11 people dead and 76 injured across the United States, NPR reported.

In Texarkana, Texas, a fistfight at a Halloween party Saturday escalated into a deadly shooting, when at least two men pulled out rifles and allegedly started exchanging fire, leaving three dead and three injured. Authorities identified 20-year-old Breoskii Warren as a suspect in the incident, according to NPR.

In Indianapolis, chaos erupted at a large gathering, resulting in one woman’s death and various injuries to eight other individuals between 16 and 22 years of age. The incident occurred early Sunday, with over 100 partygoers caught amidst the gunfire, NBC News reported.

At least 3 people are dead and over 40 have been injured after multiple mass shootings across the country during the Halloween weekend, according to officials. https://t.co/XOBqrwNGR4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 29, 2023

Tampa also suffered a Halloween weekend shooting. A dispute, occurring in the early hours in Ybor City’s Halloween festivities, culminated with a total of 20 people shot, two of whom — aged 14 and 22 — died.

“And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said, the outlet noted.

Florida police arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips, charging him with second-degree murder with a firearm following the incident, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Florida Cop Killer Handed Maximum Sentence For Manslaughter)

In another incident, a Halloween party in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood turned violent when a shooter opened fire, injuring 15 attendees. Two victims, a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, are currently in critical condition, per the report.

“The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away,” the Chicago Police Department said in the statement, NBC News reported. “A handgun was recovered on his person and the offender was transported to the area for questioning by detectives.”

Gunfire near the Georgia State University campus in Atlanta resulted in four people being injured, one of whom reportedly in a serious condition, NPR reported.

The Halloween weekend has historically been marred by violence. In 2022, there were nine mass shootings nationwide during that period, resulting in 10 deaths and 46 injuries, according to ASIS International.