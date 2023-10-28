Florida Cop Killer Handed Maximum Sentence For Manslaughter

A Florida court Friday sentenced a man convicted of killing a police officer to a maximum of 30 years behind bars.

The Volusia County court sentenced Othal Wallace, 31, following his manslaughter conviction in a Clay County court, state prosecutor R.J. Larizza said in a statement. Wallace was reportedly sitting in his car the evening of June 23, 2021 when Daytona Beach (DB) Police Officer Jason Raynor, 26, who was on patrol duty, met and questioned him, per the statement. Wallace was uncooperative, a scuffle ensued and Wallace shot Officer Raynor in the head, per the statement.

Officer Raynor was hospitalized and eventually died Aug. 17, 2021, according to a DB Police statement.

Georgia State Police captured Wallace on June 26, 2021, finding him hiding in a remote treehouse east of Atlanta with multiple weapons, Larizza’s statement noted.

Wallace reportedly vowed on social media two weeks before the shooting, “1 day I Will Take Great Pride And Honor In Getting Me Some Pigs Blood On My Hands And Boots,” Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood said in a letter to the judge, Raul Zambrano.

“Words matter. Your words are very chilling … You killed [Officer Raynor] because he was a police officer,” Judge Zambrano said during the sentencing, WESH 2 News reported. (RELATED: Manhunt Underway After 1 Officer Fatally Shot, Second Officer Injured)

Wallace’s defense had argued for a much lighter sentence, per WESH 2 News. “I can tell you that he’s certainly remorseful about the situation,” Tim Pribisco, Wallace’s defense attorney, told WESH 2 News.

The jury downgraded the charge from first-degree murder — for which Wallace could have faced the death penalty — to manslaughter, for which the sentence was 10.6 to 30 years, per WESH 2 News.

Sheriff Chitwood slammed the jury’s manslaughter verdict as a “travesty.” “[T]he message received from the Clay County jury is that our police officers and deputies are expendable, and their deaths justifiable,” he protested to Judge Zambrano in his letter calling for the maximum sentence.

Following the sentencing, Sheriff Chitwood thanked Judge Zambrano for reading the letter. “[The] sentencing of Othal Wallace to the maximum penalty allowed by law provides some solace,” he added.