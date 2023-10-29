Man Arrested For Allegedly Packing Dope Into ‘Kush Kat’ And ‘Milky Weed’ ‘Candy’ Bars

A 23-year-old Florida man, Tanah Charlson, was arrested Tuesday by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office detectives after a search of his home revealed drugs stashed in homemade candy bar wrappers, the Miami Herald reported.

When authorities searched the premises, they discovered what resembled popular candy bars, according to the Miami Herald. However, the names were different, such as “Kush Kat,” “Milky Weed,” “Almond Weed” and “Skittlez (Medicated),” the outlet reported.

“Many of the drug items were packaged in a way to represent common everyday candy items, similar to the way they would appear in a retail store,” authorities said, per the outlet. (RELATED: Police Reportedly Investigating Alleged Razor Blade In Halloween Candy)

Deputies arrived at a home suspected to be a place of illegal activity since last March and were met with an “overwhelming smell of marijuana” when the suspect opened the door, a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office statement posted to Facebook says.

Florida cops visited a convicted felon’s home. Then they checked his stash of ‘candy’ https://t.co/y8msjgAOLU — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 28, 2023



Although the suspect admitted there was marijuana in the house, he said he wasn’t running a “grow house,” a term for a property used to produce cannabis and other illicit drugs, the Miami Herald reported.

The suspect claimed he lived in the house with a roommate “but was unable to provide any name of said roommate” and “detectives found no evidence to suggest a roommate existed,” according to the Facebook post.

When the suspect picked up what appeared to be a joint after asking if he could leave the property, he was arrested for taking “possession of [a] marijuana cigarette in the presence of law enforcement,” according to the Facebook post.

Detectives then filed for a search warrant and found 24.3 pounds of marijuana, 10 ounces of powder cocaine, 84 Xanax pills and 90.3 pounds of hashish, per the Miami Herald. In addition, two firearms — one loaded — as well as drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash were uncovered, according to the outlet.

The suspect, who is being held on no bond, faces numerous charges, including trafficking and possession by a convicted felon, the outlet reported.