Police Reportedly Investigating Alleged Razor Blade In Halloween Candy

A razor blade was reportedly found in a piece of candy that was given to a child on Halloween in upstate New York police say, according to Fox 6.

The Village of Coxsackie mayor stated that a child received the piece of candy while they were trick-or-treating Saturday night with their parent, per Fox 6.

The parent of the child said they found the razor blade inside of a Mounds bar, says WRGB. The parent took the child to about 60 houses that night.

Our police department is investigating a razor blade found in a piece of candy that was received while trick or treating… Posted by Village of Coxsackie on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Police say that the child was safe and not injured, and that they are still investigating the situation thoroughly. (RELATED: Dallas Police Respond To Absurdly Realistic And Graphic Halloween Decorations)

Mayor Mark Evans put out a statement on the First of November via Facebook telling everyone to “Please check all candy thoroughly,” and further stating to contact the police department at 518-731-8121 “if any tampered candy is found.”