REPORT: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Filming Naked Woman At Forever 21

Police on Friday arrested a man in Florida for allegedly filming a naked woman at Forever 21, according to a local report.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Enzo Mariano Lucero on one count of video voyeurism after receiving a report just after 6:30 p.m., according to Local 10. The incident allegedly took place at the Aventura Mall.

Lucero was standing inside a dressing room stall without trying on any clothes when an employee confronted him, Local 10 reported, citing an arrest report. She asked if the suspect needed any assistance because of his purportedly strange behavior but he declined, according to the outlet.

“No, I’m just taking pictures for my girlfriend,” Lucero told the employee, per Local 10.

The alleged victim later told the employee someone in the next stall was filming her in her dressing room, according to the outlet. The employee warned the suspect she was calling mall security after asking if he took pictures of the alleged victim. (RELATED: Florida Woman Caught Naked At Rest Stop, Lead Police On Intense Car Chase)

An arrest officer from mall security detained Lucero, Local 10 reported. The suspect immediately said he hadn’t filmed anyone, according to the outlet. The alleged victim told the arresting officer she saw a red phone camera pointed at her from under the stall when she was completely undressed.

Lucero “continued to make spontaneous statements of his innocence as well as how he was attempting to purchase some clothing at the location,” the arrest report reads, according to Local 10.