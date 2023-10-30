Luxury California Home With ‘Inactive Meth Lab’ Listed For $1.55 Million

A luxury home in San Jose, California, is selling for $1.55 million — and it comes with an old meth lab and contamination, according to the listing.

The six-bedroom house is advertised as a “great opportunity” to own a large home in a “great location,” according to the Redfin listing. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a 6,000-square foot lot, the house “has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state.”

Home sweet…meth lab? A California house that was the site of a drug den before it was raided by the FBI is now on the market — for $1.5 millionhttps://t.co/FG6jLziav2 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) October 25, 2023

The house also features three-and-a-half bathrooms, a luxury spa, a swimming pool, garage parking for one car, solar panels and air conditioning throughout. However, the apparent contamination problem and inactive meth lab will be the next owner’s responsibility, according to the listing description.

The previous owner of the home was 36-year-old Peter Karasev, according to the Los Angeles Times. Karasev was reportedly arrested on suspicion of attacking electricity transformers. The San Jose Police Department had been investigating alleged attacks tracing back to December 2022, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Boater Stumbles Across $260,000 Worth Of Drugs Floating In Florida Keys)

Authorities identified Karasev and he was soon apprehended, the LA Times reported. When they searched his home, law enforcement found the meth lab as well as guns and “homemade liquid explosive, multiple energetic homemade destructive devices,” according to the outlet.

Karasev now faces federal charges including property damage of an energy facility and using fire or an explosive to commit a federal felony, via The Mercury News.