Florida Church Hosts ‘Drag Gospel Worship’ Service Amid DeSantis’ Ongoing Battle Against Drag For Kids

Allendale United Methodist Church (AUMC) in St. Petersburg, Florida, hosted a “drag worship” service Sunday amid an ongoing battle in the state over drag shows for kids.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in May that authorizes the government to fine or suspend the licenses of businesses that violate a prohibition against drag shows with children present. In October, an appeals court barred the law from taking effect, citing first amendment concerns. Florida has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the ban, saying the injunction, “exceeded the district court’s remedial authority.” (RELATED: Reagan-Appointed Federal Judge Rules Texas Drag Ban Violates First Amendment)

The “Drag Gospel Worship” featured several drag queens, including one who appeared to be dressed up as Jesus Christ, according to video of the service. One drag queen featured in the service, known as “Momma Ashley Rose,” founded the Rose Dynasty Foundation, which raises money for charities with an LGBT focus through “variety shows, carnivals, and children’s shows.”

“Drag, as an art form, is a grand celebration of human creativity and diversity. It embodies the qualities of love, grace, and acceptance that we, as a community, are striving to manifest,” an AUMC program reads. “It’s an unapologetic proclamation that everyone is deserving of love and a place in this world. This display of resilience and courage is an expression of our commitment to honor the sacred worth of all people — regardless of race, sexuality, gender, or background.”

Worship Live: October 29, 2023 from Allendale UMC – St. Petersburg on Vimeo.

An underage boy appears to be in attendance during the communion portion of the service, where drag queens offer a “gluten free” option for bread. A service program says that, “Children are welcomed and encouraged to stay in worship.”

AUMC did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

DeSantis moved to revoke the liquor license of a venue that hosted a December show called “A Drag Queen Christmas” after warning it would lose its license unless it ensured children were not present. One performance was titled “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer,” and others featured simulations of masturbation and exposed breasts.

A spokesperson for the DeSantis administration did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.