Matthew Perry’s Last Instagram Post Haunts Fans

Fans are expressing fascination with the final Instagram post from “Friends” star Matthew Perry, which he uploaded just days before dying Saturday at the age of 54.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home, and initial reports suggested that the famous actor had drowned in his jacuzzi, according to TMZ. Devastated fans flocked to his Instagram page upon hearing the news of his death, only to find that the last post, which Perry shared with his 9.3 million fans on Oct. 23, was a seemingly cryptic message about water.

The star had posted an image of himself in a jacuzzi, presumably his own, alongside an eerie message referencing water and Batman.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he wrote in the caption.

The picture was taken from a distance and shrouded in darkness, with only the purple hot tub lights, distant city and even more distant moon providing any illumination.

Another post, which Perry uploaded the same day, features a photo of a nearly-black sky and the moon. Perry captioned the post, “Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? – I’m Mattman.” The first person to reply to that post responded, “Are you ok, should we send for help?”

Looking back, fans now wonder if the actor meant to foreshadow his impending death, with many interpreting the posts as Perry’s way of saying goodbye to the world on his own terms.

“Final post is him sitting below the moon, sitting in the hot tub he posted the batman signal over and the hot tub he also died in, and we see the same night lights in the distance as well,” one fan wrote. “I’m absolutely devastated he is gone now, but something isn’t right. There is more to this.”

“This post is just so spooky knowing what happened right there. Rip matthew :(” another fan wrote.

Several fans made references to Chandler Bing, the character Perry infamously played on “Friends,” by quoting his lines from the show.(RELATED: ‘I Had A 2% Chance To Live’: Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction Journey In New Memoir)

An autopsy has already been performed, and Perry’s precise cause of death will be determined when his toxicology report is complete.

This story continues to develop.