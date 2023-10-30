Editorial

NBA Debuts Insanely Swagged Out Alternate Courts For Inaugural In-Season Tournament

A view of the logo at center court prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The swag is unreal, just too unreal.

On Monday, the NBA announced the official courts for the league’s inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, in which teams will compete for the NBA Cup. The tourney tips off Friday, Nov. 3 with the New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m. EST) and Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m. EST). Both games will be nationally televised on ESPN.

The courts, set to host group play and the quarterfinals, are designed to make it immediately clear that these particular games have implications for the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

These courts will also make history, marking the first time an NBA team will ever play on a completely painted court with no featured woodgrain details, and the first time an alternate court has been implemented for all 30 teams. (RELATED: Projected 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg Commits To Duke)

Just check out these bad boys, they’re absolutely gorgeous:

Here’s the court my Miami Heat will be using:

Adam Silver just keeps on killin’ it … this dude really is the best commissioner in all of sports.