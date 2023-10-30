Projected 2025 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg Commits To Duke

Woah… Duke is gonna be so scary next season.

Cooper Flagg, who is the No. 1 prospect in high school basketball and the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, announced Monday that he is committing to Duke University. He will begin college next fall.

Flagg’s final two came down to the Blue Devils and the University of Connecticut, and thank God he chose Duke over UConn (screw the Huskies). Kansas rounded out the top three for the 16-year-old.

Since the beginning of Flagg’s recruitment, the Blue Devils were seen as the favorites to land him, and by far at that. Head coach Jon Scheyer was consistently at his games, including his 15U Nike EYBL contests, and his presence continued last spring. Other than Duke, UConn and Kansas, other top programs that were eyeing Flagg included Kentucky and Michigan.

The Brotherhood has deep ties to the next level. For Cooper Flagg, that’s always been the goal. pic.twitter.com/58C2VXhNyQ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS:

What a crazy get for the Blue Devils to put on top of an already-loaded recruiting class.

To put into perspective how good Flagg is, just check out his stat line from the Nike EYBL Peach Jam back in July: 25.4 points per game, 13 rebounds per game, 5.7 assists per game and 6.9 blocks per game. For Maine United last spring and summer, Flagg tallied averages of 26.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.2 blocks, and also shot 37.4% from the three-point line.

Oh, and he also has a state championship ring with Nokomis Regional High School (Maine) and a FIBA U17 World Cup gold medal with USA Basketball. (RELATED: Referee Slobberknocks High School Basketball Coach And Then Gloriously Gets Clocked By Player Defending His Skipper)

Just look at this madness that Duke is gonna have next year:

Duke’s 2024 recruiting class now: 5⭐️ Cooper Flagg

5⭐️ Isaiah Evans

5⭐️ Kon Knueppel

4⭐️ Darren Harris pic.twitter.com/iRyKbcu1Z3 — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) October 30, 2023

I think we’ve already found our favorite for the 2024-25 national championship.