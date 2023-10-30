New Poll Shows Nikki Haley Surging In Key Early State

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is gaining ground in the key early nominating state of Iowa, increasing her support among GOP caucusgoers by 10 points since August, according to a Monday poll.

Haley is tied for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa at 16%, following former President Donald Trump’s lead with 43% support, according to a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll. While support for Haley increased from 6% to 16% in two months, DeSantis’ dropped by 3 points and Trump’s increased by only 1 point.

“Nikki Haley is now second in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. Time to start talking about a two-person race, one man and one woman,” Ken Farnaso, spokesperson for the Haley campaign, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, whose support dropped by 2 points since August, is polling in third place with 7%, according to the poll. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy both received 4%, with the former’s support dropping by 1 point and the latter’s remaining the same.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum increased his standing by 1 point, garnering 3% support in the key early state, the survey found. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who didn’t register in the August survey, received 1%.

The Iowa caucus is the first of the 2024 primary season on Jan. 15. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Jumps To Second In Key Early State: POLL)

“Public polling in October hasn’t historically been indicative of who will win the Iowa Caucus and it won’t be this time either,” Andrew Romeo, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

2024 IOWA GOP CAUCUS: @DMRegister Trump 43% (+1)

DeSantis 16% (-3)

Haley 16 (+10)

Scott 7% (-2)

Christie 4% (-1)

Ramaswamy 4% (=)

Burgum 3% (+1)

Hutchinson 1% (+1) [Change vs August]@jaselzer (A+) | 404 LV | 10/22-26https://t.co/jjA4T4UNQi pic.twitter.com/QL2QWWFCC2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 30, 2023

Haley has also gained momentum in the first-in-the-nation primary, where she jumped ahead of DeSantis for second with 19% support in an early October New Hampshire survey conducted by Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today. The former governor also polled behind only Trump in South Carolina with 16%, according to a Winthrop University survey released Oct. 4.

A Tarrance Group survey published on Oct. 12 suggested Haley has 8% support in Nevada, following Trump’s 60% and Ramaswamy and DeSantis’ 11%.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 23, indicates Trump is leading the field by roughly 47 points, followed by DeSantis with 12.6%, Haley with 8.3%, Ramaswamy with 4.5% and former Vice President Mike Pence, who suspended his campaign on Saturday, with 3.5%. Christie received 2.4%, Scott garnered 1.6% and all other GOP hopefuls brought in less than 1% support.

The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom survey polled 404 likely Republican caucusgoers in Iowa from Oct. 2 to Oct. 26 with a margin of error of 4.9%.

Trump did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.