NRCC Has Best Fundraising Day In Over 18 Months After Mike Johnson Wins Speakership

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s campaign arm, raised its largest amount in a single day since February 2022 on Friday after Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson won the speakership.

The NRCC raised $175,000 two days after Johnson secured the gavel, and brought in more than $475,000 over the three-day weekend, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed. Friday was the committee’s best online fundraising day in more than 18 months, and Saturday saw increased numbers, setting a new record for the 2024 season, according to a press release.

“Speaker Johnson is off to a hot start in the money game. The NRCC is proud to partner with our Speaker to ensure we have the resources to grow our majority,” Jack Pandol, NRCC communications director, said in a statement.

A majority of the NRCC’s fundraising haul came from emails signed by Johnson, and over 10% of the committee’s new donors for the 2024 cycle came in over the weekend, according to the press release.

The NRCC’s fundraising numbers were first reported by Politico on Monday. (RELATED: Here’s What’s On The Agenda For House Republicans After Electing A Speaker)

McCarthy was a fundraising juggernaut for the Republican conference, as he helped the NRCC bring in over $40 million during the 2022 cycle and more than $20 million ahead of 2024, according to multiple outlets. Johnson has raised only $600,000 during this cycle between his congressional campaign and leadership PAC, leading some Republicans to question his ability to help members get reelected in 2024, according to Politico.

Johnson was the House GOP’s fourth speaker nominee following a contentious three-week vacancy left when McCarthy was ousted on Oct. 3. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew their candidacies due to a lack of support for their bids, and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan was booted from the race after he failed to receive enough floor votes three times.

The Louisiana congressman served as vice chair of the House Republican conference prior to his speakership, and sat on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Armed Services Committee. Johnson has been serving in the lower chamber since 2017, when he won by double digits, and most recently secured his seat outright in 2022.

Johnson did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

